Erling Haaland ready to dethrone Real Madrid | Man City training ahead of semi final

Erling Haaland appears in good spirits as Manchester City train ahead of their Champions League semi final against Real Madrid.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#mancity #haaland #championsleague