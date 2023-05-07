Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Erling Haaland ready to dethrone Real Madrid | Man City training ahead of semi final

Erling Haaland ready to dethrone Real Madrid | Man City training ahead of semi final

Erling Haaland ready to dethrone Real Madrid | Man City training ahead of semi final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 May 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Erling Haaland appears in good spirits as Manchester City train ahead of their Champions League semi final against Real Madrid.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#mancity #haaland #championsleague

Previous Video

Fulham win epic EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER! 💥| Fulham 5-3 Leicester | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 May 2023

Related videos

Top