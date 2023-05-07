BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 May 2023

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Newcastle United v Arsenal at St James’ Park and West Ham United v Manchester United at London Stadium. The Gunners and Magpies shared the spoils at St James’ Park in January, but both teams were in need of three points this time around. Meanwhile, the Red Devils faced a test of their top-four credentials against a West Ham side that had shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals