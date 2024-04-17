Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Pep Guardiola & Bernardo Silva Press Conference | Man City v Real Madrid | Champions League Preview

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Extra time/Penalty if any Highlights

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg at Etihad Stadium. The tie is evenly poised after a six-goal thriller in the 1st leg.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 3 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 3 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 3 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich v Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Next Video
Pep Guardiola & Bernardo Silva Press Conference | Man City v Real Madrid | Champions League Preview

Pep Guardiola & Bernardo Silva Press Conference | Man City v Real Madrid | Champions League Preview

Related videos

Top