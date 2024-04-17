Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg at Etihad Stadium. The tie is evenly poised after a six-goal thriller in the 1st leg.
Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|
Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|
Source 2 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|
Source 3 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|
Source 3 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|
Source 3 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|