Crystal Palace Goal of the Month contenders: February 2023

Vote for your winner here: https://cpfc.co.uk/news/video/vote-for-crystal-palaces-goal-of-the-month-for-february Previous Video IN FOCUS | Leandro Trossard | Arsenal vs Everton (4-0) | Premier League Next Video The top 10 goals of February | Top Goals | Serie A 2022/23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded The Catch-UP Show – 3 March 2023 195 icon Watch LaterAdded PL Stories: Hugo Lloris 130 icon Watch LaterAdded 1-TO-11 – Les Ferdinand 111 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:22 Man Citys February Goals of the Month | Foden, Shaw & Grealish! 16.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:00 IN FOCUS | Leandro Trossard | Arsenal vs Everton (4-0) | Premier League 327K icon Watch LaterAdded 06:14 PAINFUL! 😬 | Why is it going so wrong for Graham Potter and Chelsea? 141.3K