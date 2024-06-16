Trippier: Simeone, Man Utd Offer & Spurs Secrets | Overlap Exclusive

Join us for an exclusive interview with Kieran Trippier on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.
Gary Neville joins Kieran to discuss a wide range of topics, from his experiences playing for Newcastle United to his time with the England national team. Kieran shares insights into his life on and off the pitch, including his adventures playing abroad and his thoughts on the future of English football.
As the conversation unfolds, Kieran and Gary delve into the upcoming football season, discussing Newcastle’s ambitions and England’s prospects in international tournaments.
00:00-00:40: Introduction
00:40-06:30: Playing under Simeone
06:30-07:20: Settling into Life Abroad
07:20-08:53: Any Regrets?
08:53-12:54: Choosing Newcastle United
12:54:17:23: Focus on Fitness and Nutrition
17:23:19:11: Thoughts on Retirement
19:11-20:30: Competition in Fullback Roles
20:30-21:24: Influence of Southgate on the Team
21:24-23:05: Managing Pre-game Nerves
23:05-23:57: Insights on Penalty Practice
23:57-24:57: England Squad Mentality
24:57-28:03: Coaching Post-Retirement
