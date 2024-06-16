Trippier: Simeone, Man Utd Offer & Spurs Secrets | Overlap Exclusive

Join us for an exclusive interview with Kieran Trippier on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Gary Neville joins Kieran to discuss a wide range of topics, from his experiences playing for Newcastle United to his time with the England national team. Kieran shares insights into his life on and off the pitch, including his adventures playing abroad and his thoughts on the future of English football.

As the conversation unfolds, Kieran and Gary delve into the upcoming football season, discussing Newcastle’s ambitions and England’s prospects in international tournaments.

00:00-00:40: Introduction

00:40-06:30: Playing under Simeone

06:30-07:20: Settling into Life Abroad

07:20-08:53: Any Regrets?

08:53-12:54: Choosing Newcastle United

12:54:17:23: Focus on Fitness and Nutrition

17:23:19:11: Thoughts on Retirement

19:11-20:30: Competition in Fullback Roles

20:30-21:24: Influence of Southgate on the Team

21:24-23:05: Managing Pre-game Nerves

23:05-23:57: Insights on Penalty Practice

23:57-24:57: England Squad Mentality

24:57-28:03: Coaching Post-Retirement

