Vieira: Rivalry with Keane, Wenger & Arsenal Career | Stick to Football EP 33

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special guest episode we have France World Cup winner and Arsenal Invincible captain Patrick Vieira.
Joined by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, we kick things off with Vieira’s managerial career as he talks about his current job at Strasbourg as well as revealing his tenure at Crystal Palace.
The 3x Premier League-winning midfielder looks back on his Arsenal career that saw him link-up with Ian Wright and the former Gunners talk about the immediate impact Vieira brought to Highbury where he would establish himself as a club legend.
And it would be impossible not to mention Vieira’s rivalry with Roy Keane as the pair give a unique insight into their on-field battles; including a hatchback on their famous tunnel bust-up and the incidents leading up to the moment.
Finally, we end on a quiz about the careers of Patrick and Roy.
Chaptering
00:00 Behind the Scenes
01:57 Promo
02:49 Introduction
03:41 Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira’s relationship
05:09 Strasbourg manager
09:17 Crystal Palace tenure
15:08 Any regrets?
19:28 Influences as a coach
26:58 Arsenal career
39:55 Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira
45:18 Manchester United v Arsenal rivalry
54:56 Keane v Vieira tunnel incident
01:04:00 Pizza-gate
01:08:45 Managerial ambitions
01:10:03 France career
01:12:55 Community Questions
01:15:55 Roy v Patrick quiz
