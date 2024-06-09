Vieira: Rivalry with Keane, Wenger & Arsenal Career | Stick to Football EP 33

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special guest episode we have France World Cup winner and Arsenal Invincible captain Patrick Vieira.

Joined by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, we kick things off with Vieira’s managerial career as he talks about his current job at Strasbourg as well as revealing his tenure at Crystal Palace.

The 3x Premier League-winning midfielder looks back on his Arsenal career that saw him link-up with Ian Wright and the former Gunners talk about the immediate impact Vieira brought to Highbury where he would establish himself as a club legend.

And it would be impossible not to mention Vieira’s rivalry with Roy Keane as the pair give a unique insight into their on-field battles; including a hatchback on their famous tunnel bust-up and the incidents leading up to the moment.

Finally, we end on a quiz about the careers of Patrick and Roy.

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

Chaptering

00:00 Behind the Scenes

01:57 Promo

02:49 Introduction

03:41 Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira’s relationship

05:09 Strasbourg manager

09:17 Crystal Palace tenure

15:08 Any regrets?

19:28 Influences as a coach

26:58 Arsenal career

39:55 Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira

45:18 Manchester United v Arsenal rivalry

54:56 Keane v Vieira tunnel incident

01:04:00 Pizza-gate

01:08:45 Managerial ambitions

01:10:03 France career

01:12:55 Community Questions

01:15:55 Roy v Patrick quiz

