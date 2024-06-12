Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Best Goals – Premier League Season 2023-2024

A compilation of the best Premier League goals scored in 2023/24 (August – December) featuring Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) and more!

A compilation of the best Premier League goals scored in 2023/24 (January – May 2024) featuring Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) and more!

