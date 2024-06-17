Romania vs Ukraine Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Mark Chapman presents full match coverage of the first match in Group E as Romania and Ukraine meet in Munich. This will be Ukraine’s first major tournament appearance since the country was invaded by Russia in 2022. Qualification was achieved despite having to play their home games on neutral territory, while squad members who play their club football in Ukraine regularly have their matches interrupted by warnings of air raids. Their overseas-based stars include Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, prolific Girona striker Artem Dovbyk and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Romania’s only win in 16 previous matches at European Championship finals was a 3-2 victory versus England in 2000. That was also the only time they have progressed to the knockout stage. Commentary is by Steve Wilson and James McFadden.

