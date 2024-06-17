Home International Games Euro 2024 Belgium v Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Belgium v Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Belgium v Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024
Romania vs Ukraine Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Mark Pougatch is joined by former England internationals Eni Aluko and Joleon Lescott – and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl – as Belgium and Slovakia enter the fray when they meet in Frankfurt in Group E. Belgium’s much-heralded golden generation have failed to deliver on their promise at major tournaments, but they still possess their fair share of match winners in Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, and striker Romelu Lukaku – Lukaku scored a record-breaking 14 goals in qualifying as the Belgians topped their group. Their opponents Slovakia finished second in their qualifying group behind Portugal to secure their place, making this their third successive appearance at the tournament – match commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Andros Townsend.

