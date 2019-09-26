Home Leagues FA Women's Super League BBC The Women’s Football Show – 6 September 2020
BBC The Women’s Football Show – 6 September 2020
Weston McKennie To Sign For Juventus: What We Know So Far

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 6 September 2020

BBC The Women’s Football Show
Eilidh Barbour presents highlights of the Women’s Super League from Arsenal as they face Reading. She is joined by former Arsenal and Birmingham City defender Laura Bassett.

