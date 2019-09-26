Home Friendly match England v World XI Highlights – Soccer Aid 2020
England v World XI Highlights – Soccer Aid 2020
England v World XI Highlights – Soccer Aid 2020

YouTube star Chunkz missed the decisive penalty as the Rest of the World XI claimed victory over England in Soccer Aid 2020.

It took a while for victory following Chunkz’s penalty miss to sink in, but the World XI celebrated after maintaining their flawless shootout record in the fixture.

