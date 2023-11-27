Home Leagues Scottish Premiership BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show | 25 November 2023

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show | 25 November 2023

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show | 25 November 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 27 November 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
Part 1 Part 2

Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show Matchday 14
Highlights from the afternoon’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Celtic v Motherwell, Dundee v Hibernian

Previous Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show | 26 November 2023

Next Video
The Kelly and Wrighty Show-13/11/2023

The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 27 November 2023

Related videos

Top