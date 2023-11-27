BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show | 25 November 2023

Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show Matchday 14 Highlights from the afternoon’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Celtic v Motherwell, Dundee v Hibernian Previous Video BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show | 26 November 2023 Next Video The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 27 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Sunday Highlights Show | 26 November 2023 17 icon Watch LaterAdded The Weekend Wrap – 27 November 2023 578 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC MOTD Top Ten: Last-Minute Goals | 26 November 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 26 November 2023 3.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 06:12 Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers | Late Penalty Brings Rangers Level | cinch Premiership 29K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 25 November 2023 1K