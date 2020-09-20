BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights Show | 19 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Top 10: Liverpool’s best goals at Chelsea
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
24 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights Show | 19 September 2020
BBC Sportscene Saturday
Highlights from today’s four Scottish Premiership matches. Celtic host Livingston, Dundee United face St Mirren, Hamilton travel to Kilmarnock and St Johnstone play Ross County.