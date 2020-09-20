Home Review Show BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights Show | 19 September 2020
BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights Show | 19 September 2020
Top 10: Liverpool's best goals at Chelsea

BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights Show | 19 September 2020

BBC Sportscene Saturday
Highlights from today’s four Scottish Premiership matches. Celtic host Livingston, Dundee United face St Mirren, Hamilton travel to Kilmarnock and St Johnstone play Ross County.

