BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 May 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 May 2021
Liverpool v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium and Liverpool v Southampton at Anfield. City and Liverpool were both out for revenge as the Citizens had lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last month’s FA Cup semi-final and the Reds were defeated 1-0 by Southampton in January’s reverse fixture. Plus, Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

