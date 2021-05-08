BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
514 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 May 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium and Liverpool v Southampton at Anfield. City and Liverpool were both out for revenge as the Citizens had lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last month’s FA Cup semi-final and the Reds were defeated 1-0 by Southampton in January’s reverse fixture. Plus, Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United v Crystal Palace