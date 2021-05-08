BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 May 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium and Liverpool v Southampton at Anfield. City and Liverpool were both out for revenge as the Citizens had lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last month’s FA Cup semi-final and the Reds were defeated 1-0 by Southampton in January’s reverse fixture. Plus, Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United v Crystal Palace