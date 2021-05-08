Home Full Match Replay Liverpool v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021
Liverpool v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021
Liverpool v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021

Liverpool v Southampton
Liverpool take on Southampton in more Saturday night action from the Premier League. When the two teams last met, Danny Ings scored, giving Southampton a 1-0 win.

