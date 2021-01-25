Home Cup Games FA Cup BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 24 January 2021
BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 24 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 24 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
209 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – FA Cup 4th Round Highlights | 24 January 2021

All the goals, highlights and talking points from Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round ties. Who will be making the giant-killing headlines this weekend?

Previous Video
FA Women’s Super League

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 24 January 2021

Next Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 24 January 2021

Related videos

Top