Why Are Real Madrid So Good? | EP 117

Was it a mistake to substitute Harry Kane in Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat? Would you rather have Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe in your side? Will a Premier League spending cap work better than the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules?
Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss David Moyes’ upcoming departure from West Ham and whether he has been harshly treated.
00:00 – Intro
00:54 – Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
14:20 – PSG v Dortmund
21:25 – Champions League Final Predictions
23:44 – Harry Kane Missing Out
25:00 – Nottingham Forest Deductions
32:14 – Chelsea Finding Their Feet
35:00 – David Moyes Departing From West Ham
38:10 – Crystal Palace v Man United