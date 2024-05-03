Why Are Real Madrid So Good? | EP 117

Was it a mistake to substitute Harry Kane in Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat? Would you rather have Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe in your side? Will a Premier League spending cap work better than the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss David Moyes’ upcoming departure from West Ham and whether he has been harshly treated.

