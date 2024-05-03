Roy & Wrighty Clash, Cats vs Dogs & Carra is LATE! | Stick to Football EP 29

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet, with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott.

On today’s episode we start by bringing in Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer with a special message.

SkyBet have partnered with British Heart Foundation by donating £3m over the next 12 months with an aim to get 270,000 more people – the equivalent of 3x full Wembley Stadiums – to learn CPR by next year’s Championship Play-Off Final.

Estelle from the British Heart Foundation provides a tutorial on how to perform CPR. To know which beat you should perform CPR, you can listen to British Heart Foundation’s lifesaving beats here:



Super 6 returns before the panel talk through the Women’s Super League title race between Manchester City and Chelsea as well as the dramatic Champions League semi-finals over the past week, including Real Madrid’s remarkable comeback against Bayern Munich.

After a delay in travels Jamie finally joins the show to weigh in on Manchester United’s midfield woes.

And we end with your community questions; what’s the most special thing about having a cat or dog and what do players say to each other when they cover their mouths as they walk off the pitch?

00:00 Behind The Scenes

03:52 Promo

04:45 Tom Lockyer’s story

20:14 CPR demonstration – Save a life

26:33 Super 6

34:58 Women’s Super League title race

40:00 Champions League semi-final reaction

47:17 West Ham United replacing David Moyes

48:52 Jamie Carragher arrives

51:23 Casemiro: Carragher v Wright

59:24 Manchester United v Liverpool midfield

01:10:55 Better Help message

01:11:48 Community Questions

