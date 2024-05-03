Glenn Hoddle on Managing England & Cheating Death | Football Music & Me

Geoff sits down with former England Manager and Tottenham footballer, Glenn Hoddle. Glenn discusses his emotional journey in music after a serious health scare, performing on Top of The Pops, and more recently on The Masked Singer. Plus, how Phil Collins came to see him play at Spurs and whether or not he’d ever consider managing again.
0:00-13:45: Dive into Music: From Childhood Melodies to The Eagles
13:45-22:53: Game Day Grooves: The Power of Music in Sports
22:53-34:18: Shining on Stage: Behind the Mask of The Masked Singer
34:18-37:45: Unveiling Unsung Heroes: Music Beyond the Limelight
37:45-40:36 Kickoff to Tomorrow: Balancing Football and Passion
40:36-46:24: A Musical Ripple Effect: Inspiring Beverly Knight Unknowingly
