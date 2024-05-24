PRESS CONFERENCE: GUARDIOLA SAYS PLAYERS SO FOCUSED | FA Cup Final | Man City V Manchester United

Pep Guardiola says he’s been impressed by his players’ focus ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The Blues secured an historic fourth successive Premier League title last weekend and now looking to create more history by securing a double league and FA Cup double – something that has never before been achieved by a men’s team in England.

Sharing the news only Ederson will miss the game with injury, the boss admitted he’s enjoyed what he’s seen on the training pitch this week.

“The fact we can do back to back Doubles – of course it’s important,” said Guardiola.

