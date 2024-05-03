How Does Arne Slot In At Liverpool? | Introducing Three Up Front

Welcome to the first episode of ‘Three Up Front’ brought to you by William Hill. A new show that combines three of football’s most distinctive voices to bring you no-nonsense football opinions, discussions and ensure talking points are analysed from the perspectives of a player, a manager and an owner.

In our debut episode Simon Jordan, Graeme Souness and Troy Deeney sit down to analyse the underwhelming end to Klopp’s final season whilst giving their thoughts on the future of Liverpool.

As a former Liverpool manager, there are few people more qualified than Souness to comment on the issues the current Feyenoord coach will face when he arrives on Merseyside and with Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in a year’s time, the incoming manager’s in tray is starting to look pretty daunting…

So, exactly how does Arne Slot in at Liverpool? Tune in to find out.

Subscribe for future episodes.

18+ please gamble responsibly.

#threeupfront #simonjordan #liverpoolvsrealmadrid

00:00 Start

01:06 Klopp leaving Liverpool & Salah/Klopp argument

09:21 Has Klopp overachieved this season?

13:34 Arne Slot

19:58 How does Arne Slot follow Klopp

24:38 How big of a pull is the manager / Liverpool post Klopp?

27:18 How does an owner look at the process of moving a club forward?

29:54 Replacing big players