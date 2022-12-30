Who should Arsenal look to add in the January transfer window? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Craig Burley and Don Hutchison answer your questions on the New Year’s Eve edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Will Craig make it to midnight?
4:07 Why does Pep make his subs too late?
6:20 What changed for Arsenal?
6:47 Who should Arsenal target in January?
9:32 Relegation % for Everton, West Ham & Wolves
12:24 When Craig missed a team flight
16:50 Favorite football moment of 2022
