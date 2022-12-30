Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 2022 RECAP | Best moments from another memorable year for Man City

2022 RECAP | Best moments from another memorable year for Man City

2022 RECAP | Best moments from another memorable year for Man City
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

A Narrow Defeat | Wolves 0-1 Man United | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A look back at some of the biggest and best moments from an action packed year for Manchester City.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Who should Arsenal look to add in the January transfer window? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Who should Arsenal look to add in the January transfer window? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
A Narrow Defeat | Wolves 0-1 Man United | Highlights

A Narrow Defeat | Wolves 0-1 Man United | Highlights

Related videos

Top