Home International Games Euro 2020 UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 6 July 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 6 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Argentina v Colombia Full Match – Copa America | 6 July 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
162 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 6 July 2021

Italy v Spain. Action from the opening semi-final between the winners of the second and first quarter-finals, which took place at Wembley Stadium

Previous Video
Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final

Next Video
Copa America

Argentina v Colombia Full Match – Copa America | 6 July 2021

Related videos

Top