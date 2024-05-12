Serie A Review – 14 May 2024

Every goal from round 36 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Davide Frattesi, Frosinone-Inter 0-1

0:23 Marko Arnautovic, Frosinone-Inter 0-2

0:43 Tajon Buchanan, Frosinone-Inter 0-3

1:04 Lautaro Martinez, Frosinone-Inter 0-4

1:25 Marcus Thuram, Frosinone-Inter 0-5

1:51 Dan Ndoye, Napoli-Bologna 0-1

2:19 Stefan Posch, Napoli-Bologna 0-2

2:36 Ismael Bennacer, Milan-Cagliari 1-0

3:00 Christian Pulisic, Milan-Cagliari 2-0

3:22 Nahitan Nandez, Milan-Cagliari 2-1

3:39 Tijjani Reijnders, Milan-Cagliari 3-1

3:56 Rafael Leao, Milan-Cagliari 4-1

4:28 Christian Pulisic, Milan-Cagliari 5-1

4:50 Patric, Lazio-Empoli 1-0

5:11 Matias Vecino, Lazio-Empoli 2-0

5:29 Andrea Pinamonti, Genoa-Sassuolo 0-1

5:46 Milan Badelj, Genoa-Sassuolo 1-1

6:00 Marash Kumbulla (OG), Genoa-Sassuolo 2-1

6:26 Karol Swiderski, Verona-Torino 1-0

6:48 Zanos Savva, Verona-Torino 1-1

7:13 Pietro Pellegri, Verona-Torino 1-2

7:30 Niccolò Pierozzi, Juventus-Salernitana 0-1

7:52 Adrien Rabiot, Juventus-Salernitana 1-1

8:12 Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-Roma 1-0

8:35 Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-Roma 2-0

8:55 Lorenzo Pellegrini, Atalanta-Roma 2-1

9:11 Lorenzo Lucca; Lecce-Udinese 0-1

9:26 Lazar Samardzic; Lecce-Udinese 0-2

9:55 Milan Djuric; Fiorentina-Monza 0-1

10:17 Nicolas Gonzalez; Fiorentina-Monza 1-1

10:43 Arthur Melo; Fiorentina-Monza 2-1

