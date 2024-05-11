BBC Match of the day MOTD – 11 May 2024

Gary Lineker presents highlights from all the day’s fixtures on the penultimate weekend of Premier League action, which includes Manchester City’s trip to Fulham. City, who have been involved in one of the most exciting title races in years, thrashed Fulham 5-1 at the Etihad earlier this season and will be looking for another three points today. It’s also been a rollercoaster ride at the bottom of the table, and there could be a few more twists and turns today as Everton host Sheffield United, Burnley travel to Tottenham, West Ham face Luton and Nottingham Forest meet Chelsea at the City Ground.

Source 2

