Newcastle United (17-6-13) has won the past three meetings with Manchester United (16-6-14) across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory on Dec. 2, as Anthony Gordon found the back of the net off an assist from Kieran Trippier in the 55th minute.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|