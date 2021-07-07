Home International Games Euro 2020 Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final
Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 6 July 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
66 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane press conference ahead of semi-final
England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a news conference as the team prepare to play Denmark in the second Euro 2020 semi-final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Previous Video
England v Denmark

England v Denmark preview – UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final | 7 July 2021

Next Video
Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 6 July 2021

Related videos

Top