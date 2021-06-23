UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 29 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Sweden v Ukraine Full Match – Euro 2020 | 29 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
463 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 29 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV
Action from the concluding last-16 matches, which were England v Germany at Wembley Stadium and Sweden v Ukraine at Hampden Park