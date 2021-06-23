Sweden v Ukraine Full Match – Euro 2020 | 29 June 2021

Sweden v Ukraine – Coverage of the eighth and final last-16 fixture, as the quarter-final line-up is decided at Hampden Park in Glasgow. The Swedes topped Group E after drawing with pre-tournament pool favourites Spain in their opener, before overcoming Slovakia 1-0 and then edging a pulsating encounter with Poland 3-2 thanks to Emil Forsberg’s second and third goals of the tournament and an injury-time winner courtesy of Viktor Claesson. Ukraine seemed set for an early exit, having lost to the Netherlands and Austria, but other results went their way and they were the only third-placed side to progress with just three points