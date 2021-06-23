Home International Games Euro 2020 Gareth Southgate post-match press conference – England v Germany
Gareth Southgate post-match press conference – England v Germany
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 29 June 2021

Gareth Southgate post-match press conference – England v Germany

Gareth Southgate: The players were immense
Gareth Southgate speaks to members of the media following England’s victory against Germany at Wembley, seeing them secure their place in the last eight of the tournament.

harry maguire

Harry Maguire post-match press conference – England v Germany

Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 29 June 2021

