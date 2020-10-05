The John Dykes Show – 5 October 2020
The John Dykes Show S04 Ep11
Maybe it’s a 2020 thing, but I increasingly find myself wondering if all of this is really happening. Take last night’s Premier League action for instance: just how does last season’s lowest-ranked surviving team put seven goals past the one of the greatest title-winning teams of all time? And how can Manchester United spend 200 million on a defence and still be this bad? It’s all a bit Alice in Blunderland as we talk football being at sixes and sevens tonight.