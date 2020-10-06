Another dominant Bundesliga season set for Bayern Munich?

It appears that Bayern Munich are heading for yet another dominant Bundesliga season and are also favourites to defend their Champions league title victory from last season. They kick started the current campaign with an 8-0 home victory against Schalke, which was a clear sign of intent that they are going to take the world of beating this campaign. That performance included a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry, who continues to play a key role for the side. On top of this, Lewandowski was again on the score sheet and new signing Leroy Sane also scored. It was a very impressive attacking performance, with Schalke also only producing one shot on target.

The result was one that led to further support on Bayern Munich for the title on a number of the leading football betting sites. The odds have now decreased further, with Bayern as short as 1/10 in places, which gives a further indication of the expectations of the side this campaign. On top of this, Bayern are also available at 9/2 to defend their Champions league title victory from last season, which could prove to be a huge price, based on their recent run of form.

Bayern Munich have also since picked up the UEFA Super Cup with a recent 2-1 victory over Spanish side, Sevilla. That saw last season’s Europa league winners take an early lead, through a penalty converted by Ocampos. However, Goretzka levelled for Bayern late in the opening half. That proved to be the only goals in 90 minutes, despite the endless number of chances created by Bayern. That did not make a difference, as Javi Martinez scored in the opening period of extra-time, which ultimately meant Bayern won yet another trophy. Could this yet be one of many this season?

Looking at the run that Bayern have been on domestically, then you would have to say that multiple trophies are again likely this campaign. They are now record breaking 30-time winners of the Bundesliga, that includes winning each of the last eight seasons’ in succession. It really has been a period of domination for the side, who also now appear to be strengthening further than in the last decade.

Last season, Bayern finished with 82 points from their 34 matches played. That meant they finished 13 points clear of Borussia Dortmund in second and a further three points ahead of RB Leipzig, who finished in third. This gives an example of just how far ahead they are from the other sides in Germany at present and that was also despite starting the season in poor form. On top of this, Bayern scored an incredible 100 goals in just 34 matches, further proving just how good their attacking line is currently.

That was also showcased in the Champions league, as they won their sixth title and first since back in 2013. This saw Bayern beat PSG in the final 1-0, whilst also becoming the first side to win the competition after winning every match throughout the tournament. The 100% winning record was yet another example of the dominating force of Bayern Munich at present. The tournament also saw a number of eye-catching results, from the 7-2 away victory over Tottenham in the group stages, to the 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea in the round of 16. However, it was the quarter-final result over Barcelona, which really stamped their class over the rest of Europe. That saw them beat Barcelona 8-2 over 90 minutes, which sent a clear message to the rest of the footballing world.

Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona. The greatest team performance in Champions League history? pic.twitter.com/OAYdx2qHd4 — Goal (@goal) August 15, 2020

Bayern Munich are now unbeaten in their last 29 matches in succession, with the last defeat coming back in January of 2020. It does now clearly appear that we are set to see a very dominating season ahead and most likely a 31st Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich.