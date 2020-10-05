Best Premier League Goals | September

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

A compilation of some of the best goals scored in September featuring Reece James’ rocket against Brighton & Hove Albion, a well-worked Liverpool team goal against Chelsea, Jamie Vardy’s backheel flick for Leicester City against Manchester City and more!

This video also includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Rodriguez (Everton), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).