Best Premier League Goals | September
La Liga Highlights Show – 05 October 2020
A compilation of some of the best goals scored in September featuring Reece James’ rocket against Brighton & Hove Albion, a well-worked Liverpool team goal against Chelsea, Jamie Vardy’s backheel flick for Leicester City against Manchester City and more!
This video also includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Rodriguez (Everton), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).