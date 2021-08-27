Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 30 August 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 05 Episode 11 “Back to the Future”
Great Scott! Manchester United only went and pulled off the most talked-about transfer since, well since Messi went to PSG actually. But that shouldn’t distract us from how heavy the Cristiano Ronaldo development really is. Tonight we’ll debate whether going back to the future will pay off for the player and the club

