England v Germany Full Match – Euro 2020 | 29 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UEFA Euro 2020 – Top 5 Moments of the day | 28 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
149 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
England v Germany Full Match – Euro 2020 | 29 June 2021
England v Germany – Coverage of the seventh and penultimate last-16 match, which takes place at Wembley Stadium. This mouthwatering clash will bring back all sorts of memories for both nations of their previous high-profile meetings, and England manager Gareth Southgate will also be keen to lead his side to victory, having famously missed in the penalty shoot-out against Germany in the Euro 96 semi-final. England’s 1-0 win over Czech Republic in their final group match helped them to first place in Group D without conceding a goal, despite not playing at their best, but they will still be confident against a German side that shipped five goals in their fixtures against France, Portugal and Hungary