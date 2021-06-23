England v Germany Full Match – Euro 2020 | 29 June 2021

England v Germany – Coverage of the seventh and penultimate last-16 match, which takes place at Wembley Stadium. This mouthwatering clash will bring back all sorts of memories for both nations of their previous high-profile meetings, and England manager Gareth Southgate will also be keen to lead his side to victory, having famously missed in the penalty shoot-out against Germany in the Euro 96 semi-final. England’s 1-0 win over Czech Republic in their final group match helped them to first place in Group D without conceding a goal, despite not playing at their best, but they will still be confident against a German side that shipped five goals in their fixtures against France, Portugal and Hungary