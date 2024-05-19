PRESS CONFERENCE: Pep Guardiola | West Ham (H) | Premier League

Pep Guardiola will wait to see how Kevin De Bruyne is in training ahead of Manchester City’s final Premier League game of the season against West Ham.

Ederson has been ruled out after tests revealed he had suffered a fractured eye socket in our 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening that took us two points clear going into final league game at 16:00 (UK) at the Etihad.

Ederson will also miss the FA Cup final against Manchester United on 25 May with Stefan Ortega Moreno set to start.

