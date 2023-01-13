Home Post-match Reaction and Interview PEP GUARDIOLA POST MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Manchester United 2-1 Man City | Premier League

PEP GUARDIOLA POST MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Manchester United 2-1 Man City | Premier League

PEP GUARDIOLA POST MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Manchester United 2-1 Man City | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ranking the BIGGEST January Transfers… 👀 | Saturday Social ft Robbie & Flav

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Man United v Man City

Manchester United v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2023

Next Video
Ranking the BIGGEST January Transfers… 👀 | Saturday Social ft Robbie & Flav

Ranking the BIGGEST January Transfers… 👀 | Saturday Social ft Robbie & Flav

Related videos

Top