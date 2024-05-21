Chelsea Statement: Pochettino leaves by mutual consent

Chelsea have announced that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has left by mutual consent.

n a statement the club said: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the Club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.’

Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Chelsea also confirmed that Pochettino’s assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left.

The statement added: “Chelsea will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.”