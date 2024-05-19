BBC Match of the day MOTD – Final Day | 19 May 2024

Gary Lineker presents a bumper edition of Match of the Day as all 20 teams meet on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season. This campaign has been thrilling at both ends of the table, with a host of teams battling it out for the title and fighting to avoid relegation. Can it match a dramatic day in 2023 when two relegation places were yet to be confirmed, with Everton ultimately extending their stay in the top flight to 70 years after defeating Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park?

Source 2

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|