Europa League Final: Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen preview, team news and starting-up line-up
Atalanta meet Leverkusen in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final at Dublin Arena on tonight 22 May 2024.
Atalanta
Renowned for their high-octane, aggressive attacking approach, they’ve been in top form in the Europa League, with players like Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca leading the charge.
Atalanta have two more Serie A games to play, against Torino and Fiorentina on the next two Sundays.
One point in either match will clinch a Champions League place next season.
Atalanta: Team news
Injury Woes: They face a few key absences in defense. Rafael Toloi and Sead Kolasinac are doubtful, while Marten De Roon is confirmed out with a thigh strain.
Attacking Might Still Strong: Despite the defensive concerns, Atalanta’s attacking firepower remains intact with players like De Ketelaere and Scamacca fit and ready.
Captain’s Absence: Inspirational skipper De Roon might not feature on the pitch, but his presence for support in the locker room could still be a boost.
Possible starting line-ups
Leverkusen: Kovář; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Stanišić, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz; Frimpong, Adli
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Leverkusen – Form guide
Form: WWDWWDD
Most recent result: Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg, 18/05, German Bundesliga
