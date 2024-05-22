Europa League Final: Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen preview, team news and starting-up line-up

Atalanta meet Leverkusen in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final at Dublin Arena on tonight 22 May 2024.

Atalanta

Renowned for their high-octane, aggressive attacking approach, they’ve been in top form in the Europa League, with players like Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca leading the charge.

Atalanta have two more Serie A games to play, against Torino and Fiorentina on the next two Sundays.

One point in either match will clinch a Champions League place next season.

Atalanta: Team news

Injury Woes: They face a few key absences in defense. Rafael Toloi and Sead Kolasinac are doubtful, while Marten De Roon is confirmed out with a thigh strain.

Attacking Might Still Strong: Despite the defensive concerns, Atalanta’s attacking firepower remains intact with players like De Ketelaere and Scamacca fit and ready.

Captain’s Absence: Inspirational skipper De Roon might not feature on the pitch, but his presence for support in the locker room could still be a boost.

Atalanta train in Dublin ahead of the Europa League Final! Possible starting line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, Éderson, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Pašalić; Scamacca

Out: Holm (calf), De Roon (thigh)

Doubtful: Tolói (thigh), Kolašinac (thigh) Atalanta – Form guide Form: WLWWWD (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Lecce 0-2 Atalanta, 18/05, Italian Serie A Bayer Leverkusen They boast an undefeated season across all competitions, including their Bundesliga title. Their manager, Xabi Alonso, has them playing a possession-based, attacking style. Bayer Leverkusen, who will be hoping their dream of a treble remains alive, face Kaiserslautern in Saturday’s German Cup final in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. Alonso’s side will be overwhelming favourites against a team who finished in the bottom half of the second tier this season. Bayer Leverkusen: Team news Good News: Granit Xhaka and Piero Hincape are expected to return to the starting lineup after missing some recent matches.

Selection Headache: Manager Xavi Alonso has a tough decision to make regarding the striker position. Victor Boniface has been impressive, but Patrik Schick is a proven goalscorer.

Clean Bill of Health (Mostly): Leverkusen has a relatively healthy squad with no major injury concerns. Bayer Leverkusen train in Dublin for the Europa League Final!

Possible starting line-ups

Leverkusen: Kovář; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Stanišić, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz; Frimpong, Adli

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Leverkusen – Form guide

Form: WWDWWDD

Most recent result: Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg, 18/05, German Bundesliga

Find out where to watch the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League wherever you are.

The tournament is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA’s official broadcast partners.