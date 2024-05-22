Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea FC Could we see Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United?

Could we see Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United?

Could we see Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief

Cancel

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

With Mauricio Pochettino leaving Chelsea, questions have been raised over both his and the club’s futures – what’s next for both? David Ornstein joins Back Pages to discuss.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Chelsea

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Access All Areas – Arsenal

Access All Areas – Arsenal

Next Video
Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief

Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief

Related videos

Top