Best Prem Boss, United Vs City & Shock England Squad | Stick to Football EP 31

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet, for our final episode of the season.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane bring a close to the season with a review of the campaign before ranking the top five managers in Premier League history after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure.

The panel discuss how can Arsenal win the league next season after coming runners up for the second time running then talk about the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at the weekend.

Ben reveals our Super 6 winner; has Roy managed to overtake Gary on the final double points game week?

And the show was recording news broke of England leaving out Jordan Henderson, so Gary gives journalist and former guest David Ornstein a ring for all the latest reaction.

Finally we end with your Community Questions including which player would make the best pundit, who has been the best guest on STF and what new sweets should be on offer after a season of croissants?

Chaptering

00:00 Behind the Scenes

09:22 Promo

10:03 Intro

10:22 Top 5 Premier League managers ever ranking

26:09 How do Arsenal win the league next season?

42:05 FA Cup final preview: Manchester City v Manchester United

52:22 Who won Super 6?

55:49 England’s Jordan Henderson snub

57:43 David Ornstein phonecall

01:11:45 Community Questions

01:16:15 Post show scenes

