MATCH PREVIEW: Pep Guardiola & Rico Lewis! Man City v Young Boys | UCL

Rico Lewis has admitted that the medals he won as part of Manchester City’s historic treble-winning campaign are still hung up on his wardrobe.

While Pep Guardiola provides an update on Erling Haaland’s fitness.

