Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool’s Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
Liverpool’s Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Everton’s first summer signing – Brazilian midfielder Allan

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
12 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Liverpool’s Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah

Best front three in the world? Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have fired Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory over the past two seasons. The Reds attacking trio have struck 217 times between them in that time and you can enjoy every single strike in our epic goals compilation.

Previous Video
england-m

Kosovo U21 v England U21 – Highlights | Euro qualifiers

Next Video
everton allan

Everton’s first summer signing – Brazilian midfielder Allan

Related videos

Top