Liverpool’s Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Everton’s first summer signing – Brazilian midfielder Allan
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
12 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Liverpool’s Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
Best front three in the world? Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have fired Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory over the past two seasons. The Reds attacking trio have struck 217 times between them in that time and you can enjoy every single strike in our epic goals compilation.