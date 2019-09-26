Home International Games Kosovo U21 v England U21 – Highlights | Euro qualifiers
Kosovo U21 v England U21 – Highlights | Euro qualifiers
Liverpool's Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah

Kosovo U21 v England U21 – Highlights | Euro qualifiers

An Eddie Nketiah hat-trick along with goals from Reiss Nelson, Ryan Sessegnon and Jude Bellingham gave The Young Lions an easy 3 points against Kosovo.

