Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 18 January 2022

A look back at all the recent action from French Ligue 1, including Nice v Nantes, PSG v Brest and Monaco v Clermont Foot.
- Home
- Leagues
- Cup Games
- icon Watch LaterAdded 10:18icon Watch LaterAdded 02:12icon Watch LaterAdded 00:55icon Watch LaterAdded 03:02icon Watch LaterAdded 03:23icon Watch LaterAdded 03:31icon Watch LaterAdded 03:51icon Watch LaterAdded 03:45icon Watch LaterAdded 06:38icon Watch LaterAdded 04:59icon Watch LaterAdded 05:12
-
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- News and Interviews