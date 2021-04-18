Home Cup Games FA Cup Leicester City v Southampton Full match – FA Cup | 18 April 2021
Leicester City v Southampton Full match – FA Cup | 18 April 2021
Paris Saint Germain vs Saint-Etienne Full match – Ligue 1 | 18 April 2021

1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Action from the semi final of The Emirates FA Cup as Leicester City and Southampton face-off at Wembley Stadium. Leicester won 2-0 when the pair met in the league in January.

