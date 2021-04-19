Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 18 April 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 18 April 2021
Match of the Day 2
Mark Chapman introduces highlights of Sunday’s top-flight games and a recap of every Premier League goal from earlier in the weekend.

