Kyle Walker EXCLUSIVE: I Would Play Foden As No.10 | Haaland vs Kane | Rating England Right Backs

Pep Guardiola called Kyle Walker to tell him he wanted him at Man City! Why did Walker want to stop playing for England? Who are the senior players in the England dressing room? Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down for Part 2 of our EXCLUSIVE Interview with Manchester City Captain Kyle Walker! They discuss all things to do with the England team, covering Phil Foden’s talent & best position, as well as England’s right back options! Stay tuned to hear the other full backs that Kyle Walker rates such as Achraf Hakimi and Jeremie Frimpong, along with where Kyle Walker ranks him self in Premier League history for the right back position! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

0:00; – England’s chances of winning Euro 2024

1:29; – Difficulties settling into the England squad

2:56; – Difference between the England squad from Rio’s time to now

5:50; – How does Foden compare to other young players?

9:57; – Where would Walker play Foden for England?

10:50; – England have got better at controlling games

11:40; – Which senior players take the leadership roles in the squad?

12:50; – Kyle talks about his growth as a leader

13:50; – How good is Jude Bellingham?

15:45; – Who do you see as the X-factor for England?

17:12; – Kyle Walker on how he almost left international football

18:26; – Where does Kyle put himself amongst PL right backs?

20:00; – Kyle Walker’s assesment on England’s right back’s

22:30; – Which other right back’s does Kyle Walker look at?

23:40; – Kyle Walker’s assessment on Gary Neville

25:00; – Playing in a high line as a defender

28:05; – The John Stones role in Man City’s defence

30:02; – How has Walker improved his game?

38:10; – How good are De Bruyne and Haaland?

40:09; – Walker’s high praise on Moussa Dembele

40:50; – How his Tottenham side of his time had the potential to win the league

41:40; – Who’s better, Harry Kane or Erling Haaland?

43:00; – Handing Haaland’s professionalism as team captain

44:06; – Outro

